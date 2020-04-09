Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2020: IO,USWS,SM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +2.90%

CVX +1.09%

COP +0.34%

SLB +2.89%

OXY +6.48%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.1%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 32 cents to $25.41 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.58 to $33.42 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.77 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 7.6% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Ion Geophysical (IO) climbed 2.4% after the oilfield-services company said WesternGeco has agreed to permanently dismiss its patent-infringement lawsuit against the company, ending a decade-long legal fight over its lateral streamer positioning technology. As part of the settlement, Ion will receive a license to use WesternGeco patents and can begin US production of its DigiFIN lateral streamer control device in exchange for paying "a small percent" of its 2D multi-client sales over the next 10 years.

In other sector news:

(+) US Well Services (USWS) raced nearly 160% higher after announcing a new, long-term contract to provide hydraulic fracturing services for EQT Corp. (EQT). Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

(+) SM Energy Company (SM) was soaring Thursday, rising more than 37%, after the oil and natural gas producer declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share, representing a 80% reduction compared with its most recent distribution to investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.