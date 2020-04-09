Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2020: CLMT,IO,USWS,SM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.1%

CVX -2.4%

COP -3.4%

SLB -4.8%

OXY -3%

Energy stocks reversed their prior gains as markets waited for results from Thursday's OPEC+ meeting on potential supply cuts. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling over 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.6%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.33 lower to $22.76 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.09 to $31.75 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 5 cents at $1.73 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) raced over 53% higher after the specialty hydrocarbons producer Thursday said it cut its FY20 capital budget guidance to $50 million to $60 million compared with its original plan to spend between $80 million to $90 million on capital projects this year. Calumet also said it has temporarily closed its manufacturing facility in Farmingdale, NJ, and furloughed employees at a plant in Missouri for 60 days, lowering its operating expenses by another $20 million to $30 million.

In other sector news:

(+) US Well Services (USWS) more than doubled after announcing a new, long-term contract to provide hydraulic fracturing services for EQT Corp. (EQT). Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

(+) SM Energy Company (SM) soared almost 14% higher after the oil and natural gas producer declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share, representing a 80% reduction compared with its most recent distribution to investors.

(+) Ion Geophysical (IO) fell nearly 8% this afternoon, giving back an earlier gain that followed the oilfield-services company saying WesternGeco has agreed to permanently dismiss its patent-infringement lawsuit against the company, with Ion receiving a license to use WesternGeco patents for its its DigiFIN lateral streamer control device in exchange for paying "a small percent" of its 2D multi-client sales over the next 10 years.

