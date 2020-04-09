Energy Sector Update for 04/09/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, Goldman, Commerzbank and EIA reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude slumped on Thursday, giving up high-single-digit gains, on risks that an agreed-upon deal to slash global oil production won't be enough to rebalance the market and concerns that countries outside the so-called OPEC-Plus cartel won't curb output.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell by 5.6% to $23.68 after a video-conference call between 13 members of the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 non-OPEC producers led by Russia, an alliance also known as OPEC-Plus, reportedly agreed to cut output by 10 million to 15 million barrels per day.

The group wants other countries to slash another 5 million from global output to make up for demand destruction as travel grinds near a halt amid the spread of COVID-19, Argus Media reported. The International Energy Agency said last month that the pandemic had led to a drop in demand of about 20 million barrels per day, a fifth of the daily global production.

Eleven oil-producing countries were invited to the OPEC-Plus virtual meeting, the news agency reported. G-20 oil ministers are reportedly scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday.

"Our updated 2020 global oil balance suggests that a 10 million barrels per day headline cut would not be sufficient, still requiring an additional 4 million barrels per day of necessary price induced shut-ins," Goldman Sachs analysts led by Damien Courvalin said in a report on Thursday. "While this argues for a larger headline cut of close to 15 million barrels per day, we believe this would be much harder to achieve since the incremental burden would likely need to fall on Saudi Arabia to be effective."

Even if the required cuts materialized, Goldman Sachs said the support would soon give way to lower prices, with downside risk to Goldman's near-term $20 forecast for WTI.

"Ultimately, the size of the demand shock is simply too large for a coordinated supply cut, setting the stage for a severe rebalancing," the bank's analysts said.

Commerzbank, citing a report from Rystad Energy, said oil demand in April is expected to be 27.5 million barrels per day lower than usual. In India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, the research note said demand has plunged by 70% as a result of the nationwide lockdown as per feedback from refineries in the country.

"Even if an agreement is reached to cut production by 10 million barrels per day, many small details are likely to be important, (such as) the level upon which the cuts will be based, how they will be implemented and monitored, and which other oil-producing countries outside OPEC-plus will be involved," Commerzbank analysts led by Daniel Briesemann said. "OPEC-plus has made it clear that it regards US participation to be essential."

Data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) show on Friday the US oil rig count slumped by 58 to 504, the lowest level since December 2016, over the shortened week ended April 9 due to the observance of Good Friday on April 10. About 664 oil rigs were operating on March 20. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US fell by 62 to 602 as gas rigs dropped by four to 96.

In Canada, the oil rig count was cut in half to six, with the gas count also declining by three to 29 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America plummeted by 68 to 637, compared with 1,088 a year ago.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said in a report that crude oil stocks rose by 15.2 million barrels last week. This was a record-high weekly increase, after they had already climbed by 13.8 million barrels the week before.

"The inventory build was chiefly due to another sharp fall in crude oil processing by refineries," Commerzbank's Briesemann said.

