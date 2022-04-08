Energy
XLE

Energy Sector Update for 04/08/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, ESTE, SHEL, TELL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were generally advancing pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was rising 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.40 at $97.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost $0.15 to $101.26 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.092 higher at about $6.451 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was up about 3.3% after it priced an offering of $550 million of 8.0% senior unsecured notes due 2027 on Thursday.

Shell (SHEL) was 0.5% higher following Piper Sandler raising its price target on the company to $69 from $63, while reiterating an overweight rating on the stock. Shell said Thursday it will write off $4 billion to $5 billion in asset value after pulling out from Russia.

Tellurian (TELL) said Thursday it amended a proposed share sale agreement under which the company may now sell a maximum of $400 million of shares, up from $200 million previously. Tellurian shares were 1.6% lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLE USO UNG ESTE SHEL

Latest Energy Videos

How to Use Nasdaq TotalView to Trade Volatility in the Energy Sector.

Apr 01, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular