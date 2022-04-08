Energy Sector Update for 04/08/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, ESTE, SHEL, TELL

Energy stocks were generally advancing pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was rising 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.40 at $97.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost $0.15 to $101.26 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.092 higher at about $6.451 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was up about 3.3% after it priced an offering of $550 million of 8.0% senior unsecured notes due 2027 on Thursday.

Shell (SHEL) was 0.5% higher following Piper Sandler raising its price target on the company to $69 from $63, while reiterating an overweight rating on the stock. Shell said Thursday it will write off $4 billion to $5 billion in asset value after pulling out from Russia.

Tellurian (TELL) said Thursday it amended a proposed share sale agreement under which the company may now sell a maximum of $400 million of shares, up from $200 million previously. Tellurian shares were 1.6% lower.

