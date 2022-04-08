Energy Sector Update for 04/08/2022: TELL,ESTE,BHP,WPL.AX,CLNE

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 3.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.81 higher at $98.26 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was rising $2.00 to $102.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.08 to $6.28 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) rose 2% on Friday after the natural gas producer doubled the size of its potential stock sales to a new maximum of $400 million. The company previously issued a preliminary prospectus for the sale of up to $200 million of its shares from time to time.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 3% on Friday after the oil and natural gas producer overnight priced a $550 million of 8.0% senior unsecured notes due 2027. Net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of the company's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

BHP Group (BHP) added 0.5% on Friday after the resource extraction company said the proposed merger of its oil and natural gas business with Australian energy company Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) remains on track to close by June 1, subject to a favorable shareholder vote at Woodside on May 19 and other customary conditions.

Clean Energy (CLNE) turned 3% lower, giving back a small morning gain that followed JonesTrading starting coverage of the natural gas supplier with a buy stock rating and an $18 price target.

