Energy Sector Update for 04/08/2021: TOT, EQNR, HES, ERF, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipping by 0.6% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.3% lower. Front-month benchmarks West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.58 at $59.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude lost $0.02 to $62.88 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.029 lower at $2.491 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Total (TOT) was down more than 1% even after saying it has begun producing sustainable jet fuel from used cooking oil and animal fat at its La Mede biorefinery in southern France and its Oudalle facility near Le Havre.

Equinor (EQNR) and SSE Thermal unveiled plans to jointly develop two first-of-a-kind, low-carbon power stations in the UK's Humber region that will help the country achieve its overall carbon reduction targets. Equinor was over 1% lower in recent trading.

Hess (HES) was slightly advancing after saying it has agreed to sell its Little Knife and Murphy Creek acreage interests in the Bakken in North Dakota to Enerplus (ERF) for $312 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.