Energy Sector Update for 04/08/2021: RICE,RCON,ERF,ERF.TO,HES

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.35 to $59.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.12 to $63.04 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was slipping 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sliding 1.3% lower and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.1%

In company news, Rice Acquisition (RICE) climbed 44% after the blank check company announced plans to combine with privately held Aria Energy and Archaea Energy.

Recon Technology (RCON) jumped 9.4% after saying its 51%-owned Future Gas Station Technology unit signed a cooperation agreement with a PetroChina (PTR) retail sales subsidiary and Alipay Information Technology to create a car owner membership program in China's Henan province.

Enerplus (ERF) rose 2.5% after the Canadian oil and natural company agreed to buy 78,700 net acres in North Dakota that are currently producing around 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Hess (HES) for $312 million. Hess shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

