Energy Sector Update for 04/08/2021: OXY,RICE,RCON,ERF,ERF.TO,HES

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sliding 1.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.1% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.17 lower at $59.60 per barrel, paring most of a prior decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising $0.09 to $63.25 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures finished unchanged at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) slid 2.1% after billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold another 7 million of the energy major's shares at an average of $25.60 apiece, adding to his sale of a combined 8 million Occidental shares on March 31 and April 1.

Rice Acquisition (RICE) climbed over 42% after the blank check company announced plans to combine with privately held renewable natural gas producers Aria Energy and Archaea Energy.

Enerplus (ERF) rose 6.4% after the Canadian oil and natural company agreed to buy 78,700 net acres in North Dakota that are currently producing around 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Hess (HES) for $312 million. Hess shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

Recon Technology (RCON) jumped 5.2% after saying its 51%-owned Future Gas Station Technology unit signed a cooperation agreement with a PetroChina (PTR) retail sales subsidiary and Alipay Information Technology to create a car owner membership program in China's Henan province.

