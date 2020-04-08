Energy Sector Update for 04/08/2020: EQNR,KNOP,YUMA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +3.52%

CVX +3.71%

COP +5.65%

SLB +2.91%

OXY +4.84%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.6%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 75 cents to $24.38 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead 41 cents at $32.28 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.84 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Equinor (EQNR) climbed over 1% on Wednesday following a Bloomberg report that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund now owns around $200 million of the Norwegian energy major's stock, taking advantage of the steep drop in Equinor's share price in recent weeks during the rout in oil prices.

In other sector news:

(+) KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) rose 12% after the marine oilfield services company said it has not experienced any material impact on its operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding it was working to ensure business continuity despite market uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

(-) Yuma Energy (YUMA) slid 9.1% after saying its restructuring agreement with Red Mountain has been canceled and that all outstanding payments owed YE Investments are now due. Yuma said the acceleration of its liabilities with Red Mountain will likely force the company to scrap its business plan, sell assets or possibly seek bankruptcy protection.

