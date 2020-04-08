Energy Sector Update for 04/08/2020: CCJ,CCO.TO,EQNR,KNOP,YUMA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +4.78%

CVX +5.28%

COP +5.64%

SLB +4.07%

OXY +10.91%

Energy stocks continued to add to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up almost 6.0%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.46 higher at $25.09 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract rose $1.41 to $33.28 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Cameco (CCJ) was fractionally higher shortly before Wednesday's close after saying it was expecting to reduce its purchases of uranium from its joint venture with JSC National Atomic Co in southern Kazakhstan by up to 600,000 pounds following a planned reduction in activity at the mine over the next three months. Prior to the announcement, Cameco had expected to buy around 4.9 million pounds of U3O8 this year.

In other sector news:

(+) KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) rose nearly 12% after the marine oilfield services company said it has not experienced any material impact on its operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding it was working to ensure business continuity despite market uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

(+) Equinor (EQNR) climbed 3.4% on Wednesday following a Bloomberg report that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund now owns around $200 million of the Norwegian energy major's stock, taking advantage of the steep drop in Equinor's share price in recent weeks during the rout in oil prices.

(-) Yuma Energy (YUMA) slid 6% after saying its restructuring agreement with Red Mountain has been canceled and that all outstanding payments owed YE Investments are now due. Yuma said the acceleration of its liabilities with Red Mountain will likely force the company to scrap its business plan, sell assets or possibly seek bankruptcy protection.

