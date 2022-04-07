Energy Sector Update for 04/07/2022: SHEL, HEP, TELL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.08%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.07% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 0.42%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.02 at $97.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.89 to $102.02 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.06 higher at $6.09 per 1 million BTU.

Shell (SHEL) was slightly lower after saying it will write off $4 billion to $5 billion in asset value after pulling out from Russia amid the country's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) was flat after it priced a $400 million private placement offering of 6.375% senior notes due 2027 at a price equal to 100% of the notes' principal amount.

Tellurian (TELL) was marginally higher after saying it amended a proposed share sale agreement under which the company may now sell a maximum of $400 million of its shares.

