Energy Sector Update for 04/07/2022: NOG,HEP,AMTX,NETI

Energy stocks turned solidly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a $0.9% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.20 lower at $96.03 per barrel, giving back a morning advance, while global benchmark Brent crude was declining $0.38 to $100.69 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.33 to $6.36 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) rose 5.4% after Piper Sandler Thursday raised its price target for the energy producer to $40 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

Aemetis (AMTX) rose 4.4% this afternoon, paring a 6.2% gain earlier Thursday that followed the renewable natural gas company saying its Aemetis Biogas subsidiary completed testing of a $12 million upgrade of its dairy biogas and compression facility in California.

Eneti (NETI) climbed 6.3% after late Wednesday saying company president Robert Bugbee recently bought 40,000 of the offshore wind-turbine installation company's shares through a series of open-market transactions priced at an average of $5.88 apiece.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) dropped 0.3% after the pipeline and storage company overnight priced a $400 million private placement of 6.375% senior notes due 2027 at par. Net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of the company's revolving credit facility.

