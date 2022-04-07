Energy Sector Update for 04/07/2022: HEP, AMTX, NETI

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling 1.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.86 to $95.37 per barrel, giving back its morning advance, while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $1.12 to $101.80 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.24 higher at $6.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Holly Energy Partners (HEP) dropped 1.5% after the pipeline and storage company overnight priced a $400 million private placement of 6.375% senior notes due 2027 at par. Net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of the company's revolving credit facility.

Aemetis (AMTX) was 0.3% higher this afternoon, paring a 6.2% gain earlier Thursday that followed the renewable natural gas company saying its Aemetis Biogas subsidiary has completed testing of a $12 million upgrade of its dairy biogas and compression facility in California.

Eneti (NETI) climbed 3.9% after late Wednesday saying company president Robert Bugbee recently bought 40,000 of the offshore wind-turbine installation company's shares through a series of open-market transactions priced at an average of $5.88 apiece.

