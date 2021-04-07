Energy Sector Update for 04/07/2021: ITP,OSG,NOG

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7% in recent trading.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.25 to $59.08 per barrel, trimming its prior declines after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected drop in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $0.19 to $62.55 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.06 higher at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was climbing 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index still was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, IT Tech Packaging (ITP) rose 1.7% after saying it has begun construction on a biomass central heat and power generation project at an industrial park in northern China. The project is expected to generate about $17.5 million per year in steam heating revenue and another $6.5 million in yearly electricity sales once connected into the power grid.

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) was 2.1% higher after the tanker company said it earned $0.33 per share during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.10 per share profit during the previous year, while shipping revenue increased 17.8 year-over-year to $418.7 million during 2020. Analyst estimates were not available.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) climbed 2.5% after late Tuesday saying it closed on its purchase of properties previously owned by Reliance Marcellus, paying $120.9 million in cash in addition to issuing warrants to buy up to 3.25 million common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.