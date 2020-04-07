Energy Sector Update for 04/07/2020: PAA,XOM,TOT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +5.34%

CVX +4.91%

COP +7.84%

SLB +8.93%

OXY +9.49%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 4.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 6.3%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2 cents to $26.10 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 3 cents to $33.08 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $1.83 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 2.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 5.5% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) climbed 4.4% on Tuesday. The energy infrastructure company said it was cutting its Q1 distribution by 50% to $0.18 per common unit and Class A common share as part of efforts to strengthen its financial position during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also cut its 2020-2021 capital budget by roughly one-third to $1.55 billion and received $165 million in proceeds from an April 1 asset sale.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 5.3% on Tuesday after the energy major said it was cutting capital spending by 30% to around $23 billion and reducing its cash operating expenses by 15% this year because of slumping crude-oil prices and lower demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Total (TOT) was down fractionally after Tuesday announcing a charter deal for its first two LNG-powered very large crude carrier vessels, each of which can carry about 300,000 tons of oil. Financial terms of the charters by Malaysian shipowner AET were not disclosed.

