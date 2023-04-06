Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2023: SHEL, WTI, VLO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping past 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $80.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude added 0.1% to $85.06 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.6% lower at $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

Shell (SHEL) was almost 1% higher after saying it expects liquefied natural gas, or LNG, volumes to increase in Q1 due to higher uptime at its Prelude and QGC operations in Australia.

W&T Offshore (WTI) said its chief financial officer, Janet Yang, will be leaving the company on May 11. W&T Offshore was recently up more than 1%.

Valero Energy (VLO) is commencing production on a new coker at its 335,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with plant operations. Valero Energy was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.