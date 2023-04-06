Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2023: EGY, CETY, D, SHEL

Energy stocks were weaker late Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.0% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% decline. The Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was little change around $80.62 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was edging up 0.1% at $85.03 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6.3% lower at $2.02 per 1 million BTU. US natural gas stocks fell by 23 billion cubic feet in the week ended March 31, roughly in line with a 22 billion cubic foot decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 47 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In company news, Vaalco Energy (EGY) shares were down over 10% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that trailed estimates by analysts.

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) was up over 31% after saying its unit Jiangsu Huanya Jieneng New Energy has obtained certification that will allow it to access the natural gas infrastructure of China Natural Gas Pipeline Network Group.

Dominion Energy (D) is considering a sale of some of its gas distribution businesses with a combined estimated value of $13 billion amid efforts to phase out the use of natural gas in heating and cooking at home, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The company's shares were up 1.1%.

Shell (SHEL) shares were up 1.3% after it provided its Q1 production outlook, saying that it expects LNG output to increase.

