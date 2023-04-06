Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2023: D, CETY, SHEL

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% to $80.48 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was also declining 0.2% to $84.85 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.6% lower at $2.06 per 1 million BTU. US natural gas stocks fell by 23 billion cubic feet in the week ended March 31, roughly in line with a 22 billion cubic foot decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a larger decrease of 47 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In company news, Dominion Energy (D) is considering a sale of some of its gas distribution businesses with a combined estimated value of $13 billion amid efforts to phase out the use of natural gas in heating and cooking at home, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The company's shares were up 0.3%.

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) was up over 21% after saying its unit Jiangsu Huanya Jieneng New Energy has obtained certification that will allow it to access the natural gas infrastructure of China Natural Gas Pipeline Network Group.

Shell (SHEL) shares were up 1.6% after it provided its Q1 production outlook, saying that it expects LNG output to increase.

