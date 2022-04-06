Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2022: TRGP,SBR,ESTE,MUR

Energy stocks were ending narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% decline, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.4%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $5.73 lower at $96.23 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a surprise increase in commercial inventories during the seven days ended April 1, rising by 2.4 million barrels compared with market expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel draw last week. Global benchmark Brent crude futures were sliding $5.03 to $101.61 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas finished little changed at $6.03 per 1 million BTU, giving back almost all of an earlier 6% advance.

Crude oil also was under pressure Wednesday after the International Energy Agency's release of oil from member countries' emergency reserves in a bid to tamp down global prices.

In company news, Targa Resources Partners (TRGP) added 1% after the natural gas gathering, transportation, and storage company said it was expecting to Wednesday redeem all $482.2 million of its 5.875% senior notes due 2026 that were tendered by Tuesday's deadline. Targa also is executing on its right to redeem the other $481 million of the 2026 notes not tendered by investors at a 2.938% premium of their face value.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) climbed 2.3% after it declared an April cash distribution of $0.730190 per unit, up from its $0.467170 per unit payout in the previous month.

Murphy Oil (MUR) rose 1.2% after increasing its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.175 per share.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) fell about 1% after the oil and natural gas producer launched a $550 million private placement of five-year senior unsecured notes with plans to use net proceeds to pay down a portion of its revolving credit facility and for other corporate purposes.

