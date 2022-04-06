Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2022: SBR,ESTE,MUR

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both rising 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a 0.3% decline but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining $2.72 to $99.24 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a surprise increase in commercial inventories during the seven days ended April 1, rising by 2.4 million barrels. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that US allies plan to release nearly 60 million additional barrels of oil to lower prices.

Global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $2.59 to $104.05 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas was $0.24 higher at $6.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) climbed 3.9% after Wednesday declaring an April cash distribution of $0.730190 per unit, up from its $0.467170 per unit payout in the previous month.

Murphy Oil (MUR) rose 1.5% after increasing its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.175 per share.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was little changed after the oil and natural gas producer launched a $550 million private placement of five-year senior unsecured notes with plans to use net proceeds to pay down a portion of its revolving credit facility and for other corporate purposes.

