Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2022: GEOS, PAA, PAGP, RNW, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.80%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.23 at $103.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.96 to $107.60 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.32 higher at $6.35 per 1 million BTU.

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was rallying past 6% after saying it secured a $10 million contract to sell deepwater ocean bottom nodes to an international seismic contractor.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) said they increased their quarterly cash distributions to $0.2175 per common unit and Class A share, respectively, from $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline was recently up more than 1%.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) said it has finalized a partnership with Japanese investment firm Mitsui & Co. for its round-the-clock renewable power project. ReNew Energy Global was marginally lower recently.

