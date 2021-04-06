Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2021: GPRK,CHK,PTEN

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.71 to $59.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.65 to $62.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.3%.

In company news, GeoPark (GPRK) rose fractionally after the energy producer on Tuesday began a bid to redeem up to $255 million of its 6.50% senior notes maturing in 2024.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was 1.1% higher after RBC Capital Markets Tuesday resumed coverage of the oil and natural gas producer with an outperform stock rating and a $58 price target following its recent Chapter 11 restructuring.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) climbed 2.2% after the energy services company said it had an average of 70 drilling rigs in operation at the end of March.

