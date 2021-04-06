Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2021: BP, PTEN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently 0.47% higher. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were both climbing past 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.18 at $59.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.11 to $63.26 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was gaining almost 3% after saying it expects to reach its $35 billion net debt reduction target in Q1 due to earlier-than-expected delivery of disposal proceeds and "very strong" business performance during the quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was 2% higher after saying it had an average of 70 operational drilling rigs at the end of March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.