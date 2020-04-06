Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2020: GEOS,TRCH,BPT

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.4%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.56 to $26.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.24 to $32.87 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $1.71 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 6.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 4.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.6% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Geospace Technologies (GEOS) rose almost 19% after the oilfield-services company said its Quantum Technology Sciences subsidiary has received a $10 million contract to provide detection and surveillance technology for the US Customs and Border Patrol. Geospace acquired Quantum in 2018 to further diversify its business beyond the oil and gas industry.

In other sector news:

(-) Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) fell 3.7% gain after Monday saying it was temporarily suspending operations at its Orogrande project in western Texas. Torchlight said it was nearing completion of installing a gas lift system on its Cactus No. 1H well, which has been producing the equivalent of up to 1,500 barrels of oil and 11 million cubic feet of natural gas per day during initial testing.

(-) BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) dropped nearly 15% after the oil and natural gas company late Friday said it would not pay a Q1 dividend after the price of oil fell below its break-even threshold of $54.34 per barrel in late January and continued below that level through the rest of the quarter.

