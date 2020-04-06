Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2020: EOG,GEOS,TRCH,BPT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.61%

CVX +5.16%

COP -0.33%

SLB +8.36%

OXY +3.18%

Energy stocks rose, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 4.4% in late trade. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.26 lower at $26.08 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.12 to $32.99 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 11 cents to $1.73 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) EOG Resources (EOG) declined almost 2% on Monday after the oil and natural gas producer said it will continue to pay a quarterly dividend to investors despite the impact the current economic environment and falling commodity prices has had on the company's operations and finances. EOG said its liquidity remains strong, supported by $2.9 billion in cash and another $2 billion revolving facility. It also said it repaid the full $500 million owed on its 2.45% senior notes when they matured on April 1.

In other sector news:

(+) Geospace Technologies (GEOS) rose 22% after the oilfield-services company said its Quantum Technology Sciences subsidiary has received a $10 million contract to provide detection and surveillance technology for the US Customs and Border Patrol. Geospace acquired Quantum in 2018 to further diversify its business beyond the oil and gas industry.

(+) Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) turned slightly higher this afternoon after Monday saying it was temporarily suspending operations at its Orogrande project in western Texas. Torchlight had been nearing completion of installing a gas lift system on its Cactus No. 1H well, which has been producing the equivalent of up to 1,500 barrels of oil and 11 million cubic feet of natural gas per day during initial testing.

(-) BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) dropped 16% after the oil and natural gas company late Friday said it would not pay a Q1 dividend after the price of oil fell below its break-even threshold of $54.34 per barrel in late January and continued below that level through the rest of the quarter.

