Energy Sector Update for 04/06/2020: BPT, OXY, WHD, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB

Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1.79%

CVX: +1.85%

COP: +1.19%

SLB: +1.54%

OXY: -3.08%

Most energy heavyweights were trading higher pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.30 at $27.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.83 to $33.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 4.92% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.57% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), which was plunging by more than 23% after the oil and natural gas company said it would not pay a Q1 dividend as the price of oil fell below its $54.34 break-even threshold beginning on Jan. 23 and continued below that level through the rest of the quarter.

In other sector news:

(=) Cactus (WHD) was flat after saying it expects a net capital spending of $20 million to $30 million in 2020, a 50% decline from the prior year as the oil and gas field equipment maker grapples with a weakened macroeconomic environment due to the pandemic. It said its total US workforce was cut but about 30% on April 1, while base salaries of the executive team was cut up to 50%.

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) named Robert Peterson senior vice president and CFO as former CFO Cedric Burgher will transition to another role within the Texas-based company. Occidental Petroleum was 1% lower in recent trading.

