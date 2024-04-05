News & Insights

Energy
XLE

Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, SHEL, DUK, WDS

April 05, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were rising premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) retreated 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $86.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil rose 0.2% to $90.87 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 0.5% at $1.77 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) said it expects "significantly lower" Q1 results in its liquefied natural gas business compared with its "exceptional" Q4. The company's shares were up 0.4% pre-bell Friday.

Duke Energy (DUK) shares rose 0.1% after the company said that it agreed to sell its 50% ownership interest in Pioneer Transmission to John Laing Group, an investor and manager of infrastructure assets.

Woodside Energy's (WDS) Chairman Richard Goyder is facing ouster calls from proxy adviser CGI Glass Lewis, which is recommending the company's shareholders vote against the re-election of Goyder, according to a Glass Lewis report. Woodside shares were up 0.4% pre-bell Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLE
USO
UNG
SHEL
DUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.