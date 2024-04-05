Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, SHEL, DUK, WDS

Energy stocks were rising premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) retreated 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $86.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil rose 0.2% to $90.87 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 0.5% at $1.77 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) said it expects "significantly lower" Q1 results in its liquefied natural gas business compared with its "exceptional" Q4. The company's shares were up 0.4% pre-bell Friday.

Duke Energy (DUK) shares rose 0.1% after the company said that it agreed to sell its 50% ownership interest in Pioneer Transmission to John Laing Group, an investor and manager of infrastructure assets.

Woodside Energy's (WDS) Chairman Richard Goyder is facing ouster calls from proxy adviser CGI Glass Lewis, which is recommending the company's shareholders vote against the re-election of Goyder, according to a Glass Lewis report. Woodside shares were up 0.4% pre-bell Friday.

