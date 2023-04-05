Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2023: SDRL, WTI, GTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.09%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.47%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost 5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.37% at $80.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.29% to $84.69 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.42% higher at $2.16 per 1 million BTU.

Seadrill (SDRL) was advancing by more than 2% after it posted Q4 earnings of $4.75 per diluted share, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.66 per share.

W&T Offshore (WTI) was climbing past 1% after saying it was the apparent high bidder on two shallow water blocks in the Gulf of Mexico lease sale 259 held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on March 29.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) said that total average production was about 31,700 barrels of oil per day during the first quarter. Gran Tierra Energy was more than 1% lower recently.

