Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2023: PBR, NOV, XOM, WHD

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 2.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.4% at $80.40 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.2% to $84.79 per barrel. US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 4.1 million barrels in the week ended March 31, following a decrease of 7.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.6% higher at $2.14 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) said in a regulatory filing it has received no proposal from the Ministry of Mines and Energy regarding the change in the pricing policy. The Brazilian energy giant was gaining 0.9%.

Exxon (XOM) said in a Securities and Exchange filing Tuesday that lower oil and gas prices would negatively impact Q1 earnings with operating profit down 25% versus Q4. It also said that despite spending billions on exploration, it will abandon efforts to find oil off Brazil's coast. Exxon shares were rising 1.6%.

NOV (NOV) shares were dropping 1% after Citigroup cut its price target to $23 from $25 and kept the buy rating.

Cactus (WHD) was down 0.7% after Citigroup cut the price target to $48 from $52 and kept the neutral rating.

