Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2022: WTI, FTI, HESM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.19%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.81% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.55 at $104.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.37 to $108.90 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.29 higher at $6.00 per 1 million BTU.

Flotek Industries (FTK) said it has regained compliance with New York Stock Exchange's rules on the minimum bid price for continued listing. Flotek Industries was climbing past 1% recently.

W&T Offshore (WTI) was marginally advancing after saying it acquired the remaining working interests in the oil and gas producing properties purchased earlier this year from an undisclosed private seller for about $17.5 million.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was unchanged after saying its Hess Midstream Operations subsidiary has launched a private offering of $400 million in senior notes due 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.