Energy
WTI

Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2022: WTI, FTI, HESM, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.19%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.81% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.55 at $104.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.37 to $108.90 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.29 higher at $6.00 per 1 million BTU.

Flotek Industries (FTK) said it has regained compliance with New York Stock Exchange's rules on the minimum bid price for continued listing. Flotek Industries was climbing past 1% recently.

W&T Offshore (WTI) was marginally advancing after saying it acquired the remaining working interests in the oil and gas producing properties purchased earlier this year from an undisclosed private seller for about $17.5 million.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was unchanged after saying its Hess Midstream Operations subsidiary has launched a private offering of $400 million in senior notes due 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WTI FTI HESM XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

How to Use Nasdaq TotalView to Trade Volatility in the Energy Sector.

Apr 01, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular