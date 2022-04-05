Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2022: SWX,ENSV,WTI,HESM

Energy stocks added to their Tuesday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.7% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.32 lower at $101.96 per barrel, giving back its earlier advance, while global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $2.12 to $105.41per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures raced $0.32 higher to $6.03 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) declined 1.6% on Tuesday and the natural gas utility accusing activist investor Carl Icahn of making "false and misleading assertions" in a letter to shareholders this week. According to the company, Icahn mischaracterized his recent $400 million stock sale by saying the "handful of handpicked purchasers" will be able to vote those shares at the company's annual meeting on May 12, though Southwest has specifically said they cannot.

Enservco (ENSV) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday after saying Marjorie Hargrave will step down as chief financial officer on April 22. The company did not immediately name a successor although it announced the hiring of Mark Patterson as a senior vice president. Patterson previously had been the CFO at freight transportation company at XPO Logistics (XPO).

W&T Offshore (WTI) fell 2.3% after the oil and natural gas producer Tuesday said it acquired the remaining working interests in 53 producing wells and 16 structures in federal shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico previously owned by privately held ANKOR E&P Holdings and KOA Energy for $17.5 million, boosting the total purchase price from the transaction first announced Jan. 10 to $47.7 million.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was 0.9% higher this afternoon, easing from a 1.6% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the pipeline company disclosing plans for a $400 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2030.

