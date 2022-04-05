Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2022: ENSV,WTI,HESM

Energy stocks have turned lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% decline, although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.34 to $102.94 per barrel, giving back its earlier advance, while global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $0.35 to $107.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were racing $0.42 higher to$6.14 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enservco (ENSV) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday after saying Marjorie Hargrave would step down as chief financial officer on April 22. The company did not immediately name a successor, but announced the hiring of Mark Patterson as a senior vice president. Patterson previously had been the CFO of XPO Logistics (XPO).

W&T Offshore (WTI) fell 0.9% after the oil and natural gas producer Tuesday said it acquired the remaining working interests in 53 producing wells and 16 structures in federal shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico previously owned by privately held ANKOR E&P Holdings and KOA Energy for $17.5 million, boosting the total purchase price from the transaction first announced Jan. 10 to $47.7 million.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was 0.3% higher this afternoon, easing from a 1.6% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the pipeline company disclosing plans for a $400 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2030.

