Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2021: TOT, DNOW, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping in Monday's premarket trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently 0.30% lower. Both the United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were declining by more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.28 at $60.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.38 to $63.48 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) pulled out all its staff from its Afungi natural gas site in northern Mozambique amid clashes taking place nearby between Islamic State-linked fighters and the military, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources who have direct knowledge of Total's operations. Total was slightly higher in recent trading.

NOW (DNOW) was marginally advancing after saying it has completed the acquisition of the assets related to Flex Flow business from GR Energy Services, a portfolio company of Pine Brook. These assets are connected to the rent, sale, and service of surface-mounted and trailer-mounted horizontal pumps, including jet pump systems, according to the company.

