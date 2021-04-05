Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2021: RCON,OXY,PXD,MGY

Energy stocks extended their Monday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking nearly 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining more than 3% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.80 lower at $58.65 per barrel after OPEC+ last week indicated it would increase production. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.63 to $62.23 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.13 to $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) slid 3% after the oilfield services company reported reported a net loss of $0.19 per share on $3.9 million in revenue for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss $0.22 per share on $4.3 million in revenue during the comparable year-ago period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) fell 3.7%. Siebert Williams Shank Monday began coverage of the energy producer with a buy stock rating and a $14 price target.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell 6.5% after a regulatory filing on Friday showed billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold a total of 8 million of the energy major's shares through a string of open-market transactions on March 31 and April 1, trimming his stake to around 80.6 million shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) tumbled 7.2% after announcing its $6.4 billion acquisition of privately held DoublePoint Energy's leasehold interests and related assets.

