Energy Sector Update for 04/05/2021: OXY,PXD,MGY

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping $3.72 to $57.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $3.52 to $61.34 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.13 lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling 5.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 5.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 3.5% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.5%.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell 7.9% after a regulatory filing on Friday showed billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold a total of 8 million of the energy major's shares through a string of open-market transactions on March 31 and April 1, trimming his stake to around 80.6 million shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) tumbled 7.5% after announcing its $6.4 billion acquisition of privately held DoublePoint Energy's leasehold interests and related assets.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) fell 4.5%. Siebert Williams Shank Monday began coverage of the energy producer with a buy stock rating and a $14 price target.

