Energy Sector Update for 04/04/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, REPX, SD, XOM

April 04, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) declined 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $85.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil was 0.1% lower at $89.30 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 0.4% at $1.85 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) shares were down more than 15% after the company said it priced a public offering of 2.1 million common shares at $27 per share.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock was 0.5% lower after the company said late Wednesday it expects its Q1 operating results to be lower than Q4 due to reduced oil and gas prices.

SandRidge Energy (SD) said late Wednesday it appointed Dean Parrish as chief operating officer. The company's shares were down 0.8% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

