Energy Sector Update for 04/04/2023: STNG

Energy stocks were mixed in early trading Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was flat and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was rising over 1%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.5% to $81.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude advanced 1.2% and natural gas futures were down 0.2%.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) said it recently repurchased almost 1.27 million shares in the open market at an average price of $54.30 apiece as part of its securities repurchase program. The company's shares were up 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.