Energy Sector Update for 04/04/2023: SHEL, LIN, AESI, XOM

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.2% decline. The Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% to $80.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 0.1% to $84.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.1% lower at $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) will receive 94.8 billion rubles ($1.21 billion) for its stake in the Far East Sakhalin-2 gas project following the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing the daily newspaper Kommersant. Shell shares were down 1.5%.

Atlas Energy Solutions' (AESI) shares were dropping 2.5% after Capital One started it at overweight with a $25 price target.

Linde (LIN) said it signed a long-term deal with ExxonMobil (XOM) for the off-take of carbon dioxide related to the former's new clean hydrogen production in Beaumont, Texas. Linde's shares were little changed and ExxonMobil was down 0.5%.

