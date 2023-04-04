Energy Sector Update for 04/04/2023: ETRN, AESI, SHEL, LIN, XOM

Energy stocks were mostly lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% to $80.29 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 0.4% to $84.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $2.098 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares were down 6.1% after Citigroup cut its price target to $6.50 from $8 and kept its neutral rating.

Shell (SHEL) will receive 94.8 billion rubles ($1.21 billion) for its stake in the Far East Sakhalin-2 gas project following the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing the daily newspaper Kommersant. Shell shares were down 1.7%.

Atlas Energy Solutions' (AESI) shares were dropping 3.5% even after Capital One started it at overweight with a $25 price target.

Linde (LIN) said it signed a long-term deal with ExxonMobil (XOM) for the offtake of carbon dioxide related to the former's new clean hydrogen production in Beaumont, Texas. Linde's shares were little changed, and ExxonMobil fell 1%.

