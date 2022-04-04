Energy Sector Update for 04/04/2022: PXD, PUMP, SRE, TTE, EPM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by almost 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.60%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $3.02 at $102.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.63 to $107.02 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $5.79 per 1 million BTU.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) said it signed an amended agreement with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) on pressure pumping services. Pioneer Natural Resources was up almost 1% recently.

Sempra Energy (SRE) unit Sempra Infrastructure said it has entered into a heads of agreement with affiliates of TotalEnergies (TTE), Mitsui & Co. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, to develop the Cameron LNG Phase 2 export project in Hackberry, Louisiana. TotalEnergies was down more than 1% recently.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) was slightly higher after saying it completed the acquisition of natural gas assets in Wyoming's Jonah Field from Exaro Energy for $26.2 million on Friday.

