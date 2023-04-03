Energy Sector Update for 04/03/2023: MTDR, EQT, INAQ, BKR

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index jumping 5.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up almost 5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 6.5% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.3%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced an unexpected production cut over the weekend. Nine members of OPEC+ announced a "voluntary" output reduction of 1.66 million barrels per day to take effect in May until the end of 2023.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged 6.4% to $80.52 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 6.3% to $84.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down 4.5% at $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Insight Acquisition Corp. (INAQ) and Canadian energy company Avila Energy said they have agreed to merge and form a new company that will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Insight Acquisition shares were up 0.3%.

Matador Resources (MTDR) said it plans to offer $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private placement. The company's shares were up 7.9%.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares were rising 3.6% after it received an order in Q1 from QatarEnergy to deliver two main refrigerant compressors for the North Field South project, which will be carried out by Qatargas.

EQT (EQT) and Context Labs said that they have formed a partnership to help the natural gas producer achieve its emissions reduction targets. EQT shares were 0.3% lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.