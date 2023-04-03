Energy Sector Update for 04/03/2023: BP, TA, DUK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 5.3% at $79.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 5.5% to $84.23 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.1% lower at $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

TravelCenters of America (TA) said it will have a special shareholder meeting on May 10 to vote on the pending acquisition of the company by BP's (BP) BP Products North America unit. BP was recently climbing past 4%.

Duke Energy (DUK) said it has restored service to more than 61,000 customers affected by power interruptions after severe storms tore through Indiana Friday. Duke Energy was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.