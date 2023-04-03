Energy
BP

Energy Sector Update for 04/03/2023: BP, TA, DUK, XLE, USO, UNG

April 03, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 5.3% at $79.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 5.5% to $84.23 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.1% lower at $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

TravelCenters of America (TA) said it will have a special shareholder meeting on May 10 to vote on the pending acquisition of the company by BP's (BP) BP Products North America unit. BP was recently climbing past 4%.

Duke Energy (DUK) said it has restored service to more than 61,000 customers affected by power interruptions after severe storms tore through Indiana Friday. Duke Energy was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
TA
DUK
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.