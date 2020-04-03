Energy Sector Update for 04/03/2020: OXY,TGP,LBRT

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were giving back their early advance, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Friday falling 4.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.1% this afternoon. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.45 to $26.77 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was $2.99 higher at $32.93 per barrel. Natural gas futures were climbing 3 cents to $1.58 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 9.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sliding 3.7%.

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell 6.8%. The energy major said it adopted an executive severance plan, saying it will allow the company's top managers to perform their job without the potential distraction of worrying about their personal circumstances. The program provides severance when an executive's position is terminated other than for cause and does not provide those benefits if he or she resigns for any reason, according to a regulatory filing.

(-) Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) fell 4.5% on Friday. The liquefied natural gas carrier company Friday announced a new 12-month fixed-rate charter extension for its 52%-owned Arwa Spirit LNG carrier beginning in May and an eight-month extension charter on it 52%-owned Methane Spirit starting in July. The company also said it has successfully refinanced its existing $225 million unsecured revolving credit facility, extending its term by another two years until November 2020 at roughly same amount and pricing as the previous facility.

(-) Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) slid 6% after late Thursday saying it was suspending its upcoming quarterly dividends and cutting its FY20 capital budget by between $70 million to $90 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also reduced fleet staffing by about 50% and executives took a 30% salary reduction.

