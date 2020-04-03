Energy Sector Update for 04/03/2020: COG,OXY,TGP,LBRT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.35%

CVX -1.33%

COP -2.98%

SLB +2.34%

OXY +1.4%

Energy stocks pared their mid-day declines as crude oil continued to climb, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Friday falling 2.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.3% this afternoon. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.02 higher at $28.34 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $4.73 to $34.67 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was 3.5% higher again on Friday, overcoming an earlier dip that followed Wells Fargo lowering its price target for the exploration and production company by $1 to $21 a share but also reiterating its overweight rating for the stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was more than 1% higher. The energy major said it adopted an executive severance plan, saying it will allow the company's top managers to perform their job without the potential distraction of worrying about their personal circumstances. The program provides severance when an executive's position is terminated other than for cause and does not provide those benefits if he or she resigns for any reason, according to a regulatory filing.

(+) Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) turned fractionally higher in late trade, overcoming a mid-day slide that followed the company late Thursday saying it was suspending its upcoming quarterly dividends and cutting its FY20 capital budget by between $70 million to $90 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also reduced fleet staffing by about 50% and executives took a 30% salary reduction.

(-) Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) fell 4.3% on Friday. The liquefied natural gas carrier company Friday announced a new 12-month fixed-rate charter extension for its 52%-owned Arwa Spirit LNG carrier beginning in May and an eight-month extension charter on it 52%-owned Methane Spirit starting in July. The company also said it has successfully refinanced its existing $225 million unsecured revolving credit facility, extending its term by another two years until November 2020 at roughly same amount and pricing as the previous facility.

