Energy Sector Update for 04/03/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

Crude extended its surge from Thursday in anticipation of a positive outcome from a meeting between President Donald Trump and some of the largest oil producers in the US as well as ahead of talks, reportedly on Monday, between Saudi Arabia and Russia to discuss a joint production cut amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate futures jumped by 9.6% intraday on Friday to $27.74, with its international counterpart, Brent futures, also higher by 13% to $33.87.

On Thursday, oil prices soared 30% after President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world's three largest producers, to cut output by about 10 million barrels per day following a conversation with "my friend MBS," referring to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The discussion between President Trump and US oil producers, reportedly on Friday, will set the tone for the Saudi-Russia talks on Monday as it would be clear by then if shale companies were willing to join the proposed production cuts, an idea that both Russia and Saudi Arabia want to see taken on board to prevent any further loss of market share.

"Even if a deal was to be reached, we believe the coordination required would lead to an only delayed and gradual implementation," Goldman Sachs analysts led by Damien Courvalin said in a report on Thursday after President Trump's intervention lifted prices. "Given the size of the current demand hit of 26 million barrels per day and the growing signs that isolation policies are being extended globally, such output cuts are in our view necessary rather than voluntary."

Commerzbank analysts led by Daniel Briesemann were of the view that a cut of 10 million barrels per day or more would be difficult to implement, and as such is "illusory."

"In the US, it may only be the state of Texas that would have a legal basis for reducing output to order," Briesemann said in the report on Friday. "In view of the dramatic slump in demand, any smaller cut in production would not have the desired effect."

After taking into account the "latest developments," Commerzbank lowered its year-end forecast for Brent to $40 per barrel, a cut of $10 compared with its previous forecast. Goldman left its outlook for WTI unchanged at $20 per barrel for the second quarter.

If a joint crude production does materialize, it will, according to Goldman, ease the pressure on storage facilities and very large container carriers, helping push freight rates lower.

"With the lasting impacts of production shut-ins potentially pushing the global oil market into deficit once demand gradually recovers, such production cuts could further delay any producer response, reinforcing the risk that prices eventually rally sharply," Courvalin said while noting another benefit of a joint output cut, implying that the gains would benefit prices more in the longer term.

Meanwhile, in the US, producers turned off more taps in response to the plunge in crude demand.

The US oil rig count slumped by 62 to 562 over a week ended April 3 to the lowest level since January 2017, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. Last week, the oil rig count had fallen by 40.

The combined count for the US sank by 64 to 664 as gas rigs dropped by two to 100.

In Canada, the oil rig count was cut in half to nine, with the gas count also declining by four to 32 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America plummeted by 77 to 705, compared with 1,093 a year ago.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said in a report that crude stockpiles surged by 13.8 million barrels over a week to March 27, the biggest jump reportedly since 2016.

