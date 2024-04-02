Energy Sector Update for 04/02/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, SLB, CHX, PSX, RIG

Energy stocks were rising premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $84.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent oil gained 1.2% to $88.47 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Schlumberger (SLB) and ChampionX (CHX) said they have reached a definitive agreement for SLB to buy ChampionX in an all-stock transaction. Schlumberger shares were down 0.5% while ChampionX shares were up 11% in recent premarket activity.

Phillips 66 (PSX) gained 0.2% after the company said it reached a "major' milestone in converting its San Francisco refinery into a renewable energy complex, with the facility now producing about 30,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel.

Transocean (RIG) advanced 4.4% after the company said it extended its contract for the Deepwater Asgard with an independent operator in the US Gulf of Mexico by one year.

