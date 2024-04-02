News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 04/02/2024: SLB, CHX, GE, GEV, MRC

April 02, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index added 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $84.68 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.2% to $88.46 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 2.2% higher at $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Schlumberger (SLB) agreed to buy ChampionX (CHX) in an all-stock deal. Each ChampionX share will be entitled to 0.735 shares of Schlumberger, translating into $40.59 per ChampionX share, according to an investor presentation. The $40.59-per-share consideration gives a deal valuation of $7.76 billion, according to MT Newswires' calculation. Schlumberger shares were down 2.7%, while ChampionX jumped almost 8%.

General Electric (GE) completed the separation of its GE Vernova (GEV) renewable energy business on Tuesday, wrapping up the company's multiyear transformation. General Electric shares tumbled 20%, while GE Vernova was up 5.6%.

MRC Global (MRC) said Tuesday that Daniel Silvers has been appointed to its board following a cooperation agreement with shareholder Engine Capital. MRC shares shed 0.9%.

