Energy Sector Update for 04/02/2020: IO, CVE, FTI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +3.5%

CVX: +3.7%

COP: +3.2%

SLB: +5.6%

OXY: +6.3%

Leading energy stocks were rallying pre-market Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.74 at $22.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.25 to $26.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were fell to $1.54 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 4.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.8% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Ion Geophysical (IO), which was surging by over 124% after saying it expects revenue of $56 million to $57 million in Q1 and plans to cut costs further. The revenue range is compared with two analysts' estimates of $38.87 million in a Capital IQ survey.

(+) Cenovus Energy (CVE) was gaining more than 8% in value after announcing that it is reducing its planned 2020 capital budget by an additional $150 million as it continues to deal with market uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) TechnipFMC (FTI) was advancing by over 3% amid plans to scale down its 2020 capital spending program due to market uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The oil field services company now expects to spend $300 million for the fiscal year, which is $150 million less than the previous spending projection.

