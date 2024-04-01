Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, MNR, VTLE

Energy stocks were rising premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 4.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $83.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.1% to $87.05 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.5% higher at $1.82 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Vital Energy (VTLE) reported on Thursday the early results of its tender offer to buy up to $475 million of its 10.125% notes due 2028 and up to $75 million of its 9.75% notes due 2030. The stock was recently flat after initially advancing in Monday's premarket activity.

Mach Natural Resources (MNR) was up 8.8% after the company reported full-year 2023 net income of $346.6 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.