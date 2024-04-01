Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2024: VTLE, BLDP, APA, CPE, BTE

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was gaining 1%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was decreasing 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.8% to $83.84 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.6% to $87.51 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 4.3% to $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vital Energy (VTLE) said Monday it has priced its $200 million offering of 7.875% notes due 2032 at 100.75% of par in a private placement, with closing expected Wednesday. Its shares decreased 0.2%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) shares jumped 17% after it said Monday it signed a long-term supply agreement with bus maker Solaris Bus & Coach to supply 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell engines through 2027 across Europe.

APA (APA) shares rose 2.9% after it said Monday it has completed its acquisition of Callon Petroleum (CPE). Shareholders of both companies approved the transaction at special meetings on Wednesday. Callon was up 1.8%.

Baytex Energy (BTE) shares added 2.2% as it said Monday it completed a $575 million private offering of senior notes due 2032.

